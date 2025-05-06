Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.40.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

EXPD opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

