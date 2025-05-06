Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 227.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.41. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.