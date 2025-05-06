Axa S.A. Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,251 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WMS. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

