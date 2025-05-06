Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

