Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $216,000 Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. The trade was a 13.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a P/E ratio of -58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

