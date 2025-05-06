GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. GitLab has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,086.44. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,734 shares of company stock worth $14,879,081. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in GitLab by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after buying an additional 1,420,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 572.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after buying an additional 931,396 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

