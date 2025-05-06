Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after buying an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

