Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $521.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

