State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases New Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

