17,274 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 57,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of DAWN opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

