Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.18. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.44 and a one year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

