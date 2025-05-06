iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,851,000 after purchasing an additional 266,320 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

