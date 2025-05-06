Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 902.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

