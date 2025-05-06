Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,176,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,159,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,340,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

