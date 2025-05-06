iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 1243501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

