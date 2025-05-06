SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 182762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

