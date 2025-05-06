iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 569513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

