InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.54 and last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 73735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.