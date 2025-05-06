Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.65 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 202.65 ($2.69), with a volume of 107522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.68).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.19) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 367,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £650,744.04 ($865,006.03). Also, insider Tania Howarth acquired 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,707.04 ($16,890.92). Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

