Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 2506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

