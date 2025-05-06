Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 48,368.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth $5,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,796 shares of company stock worth $270,866. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

