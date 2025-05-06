Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,463.60. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

