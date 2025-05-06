Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101,573 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GCMG. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

