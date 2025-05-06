Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.