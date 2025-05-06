Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 301.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.30 million, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.