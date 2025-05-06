The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) EVP David Christopher Raymond Sells 3,899 Shares

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.11. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

