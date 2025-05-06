Axa S.A. Sells 325,878 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325,878 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.