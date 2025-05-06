Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Mobileye Global worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

