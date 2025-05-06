Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 691 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $154.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.