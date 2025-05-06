Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 455.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

