Axa S.A. Acquires 61,040 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

