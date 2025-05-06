Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 51,701 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,701 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,385,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after buying an additional 325,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

