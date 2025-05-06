Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 331.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,238,000 after buying an additional 4,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.