Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,822 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.