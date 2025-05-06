Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires Shares of 5,980 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

