Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,562 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $60.73.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACK
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.