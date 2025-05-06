Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $221,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $33,693.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,791.86. This represents a 1.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

