Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STOK opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $529.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

