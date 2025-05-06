Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KB Home by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

