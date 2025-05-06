Corteva (CTVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.950 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corteva stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 307.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

