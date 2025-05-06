Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $7,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

