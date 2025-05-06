Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.13.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

