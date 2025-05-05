Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $105.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

XOM traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $103.80. 5,406,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,742,152. The company has a market cap of $448.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.