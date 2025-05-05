Numeraire (NMR) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00009060 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $68.52 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,032.38 or 0.99864303 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,272.51 or 0.99057309 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Numeraire
Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,672,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,031,282 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Numeraire Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
