Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $295,331.82 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $295,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,265. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Donegal Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

