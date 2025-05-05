NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NerdWallet traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.54. 212,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 557,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Down 5.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 3,417.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $634.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.