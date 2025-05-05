Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $94.50 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $94.50 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,575,272 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

