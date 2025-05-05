42-coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122.77 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $122.77 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $188,854.08 or 2.00597939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00009186 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00091760 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
