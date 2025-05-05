Orbit Chain Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $25,418.21 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,151,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

