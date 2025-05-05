Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCYT remained flat at $79.00 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.02. Security Bancorp has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

